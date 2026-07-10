Lake Springfield Triathlon - July 25
Lake Springfield Triathlon - July 25
Welcome to Abe Lincoln's home town! The Lake Springfield area is a gorgeous setting and we love the dock swim start, the bike on quiet country roads, and the run is interesting and fun. And Abe himself will race with you, top hat and all, and hand you your medal! Find all of the details and updates here: https://www.mseracing.com/lake-springfield-triathlon
Lake Springfield Beach House
$140 - $305
07:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Lake Springfield Beach House
Lake Park, 240 Long Bay DrSpringfield, Illinois 62712