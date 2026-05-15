International Carillon Festival 2026 - May 21 through 24
International Carillon Festival 2026 - May 21 through 24
The 64th Annual Carillon Festival with Carillonists from around the United States and Europe. Every evening welcoming music by local bands at 6pm. Carillon concerts at 6:30pm and 7:15pm. Food trucks and children activities every evening. Friday evening (May 22) we will host the traditional Fireworks starting at ~9:15pm. This is a FREE event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic!
Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon
06:00 PM - 08:15 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Springfield Park District & Rees Carillon Society
2175463858
cvanulft@springfieldparks.org
Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon
1740 W. Fayette AveSpringfield, Illinois 62704
217-5463853
cvanulft@springfieldoparks.org