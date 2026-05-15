International Carillon Festival 2026 - May 21 through 24

The 64th Annual Carillon Festival with Carillonists from around the United States and Europe. Every evening welcoming music by local bands at 6pm. Carillon concerts at 6:30pm and 7:15pm. Food trucks and children activities every evening. Friday evening (May 22) we will host the traditional Fireworks starting at ~9:15pm. This is a FREE event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic!