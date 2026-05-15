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Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

International Carillon Festival 2026 - May 21 through 24

International Carillon Festival 2026 - May 21 through 24

The 64th Annual Carillon Festival with Carillonists from around the United States and Europe. Every evening welcoming music by local bands at 6pm. Carillon concerts at 6:30pm and 7:15pm. Food trucks and children activities every evening. Friday evening (May 22) we will host the traditional Fireworks starting at ~9:15pm. This is a FREE event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic!

Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon
06:00 PM - 08:15 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Springfield Park District & Rees Carillon Society
2175463858
cvanulft@springfieldparks.org
http://carillon-rees.org
Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon
1740 W. Fayette Ave
Springfield, Illinois 62704
217-5463853
cvanulft@springfieldoparks.org
http://carillon-rees.org