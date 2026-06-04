Illuminatus MC 11th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show - July 11
Illuminatus MC 11th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show - July 11
Illuminatus MC 11th annual car truck and bike show has many entry classes as well as three new classes: golf cart/side by side, jeep and antique tractor. Registration is $20 in advance and $25.00 the day of. Whole hog bbq and several other food options available for sale. Registration 9-noon and auction and trophies at 3pm.
Farmersville Square
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Illuminatus MC
illuminatusmc@gmail.com
Farmersville Square
110 S. Cleveland StFarmersville, Illinois 62533
illuminatusmc@gmail.com