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Illuminatus MC 11th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show - July 11

Illuminatus MC 11th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show - July 11

Illuminatus MC 11th annual car truck and bike show has many entry classes as well as three new classes: golf cart/side by side, jeep and antique tractor. Registration is $20 in advance and $25.00 the day of. Whole hog bbq and several other food options available for sale. Registration 9-noon and auction and trophies at 3pm.

Farmersville Square
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Illuminatus MC
illuminatusmc@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057301726624
Farmersville Square
110 S. Cleveland St
Farmersville, Illinois 62533
illuminatusmc@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057301726624