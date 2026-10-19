Illinois Local Holiday Market on Small Business - Nov. 28

We can't wait to see everyone on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield!

🕘 Doors open at 9 am

🎟️ Entry is $5 for ages 13 and up (12 and under free)

🕓 Doors close at 4 pm

🎉 Holiday Entertainment Lineup

This year's lineup brings live entertainment and activities from Springfield Youth Performance Group, Happy Hour Pilates & Pear Tree Pups, Music Therapy Connections, Springfield Theater Center and Dayna's Dance Revolution, plus a visit from Santa, Bluey & Bingo for photos with the kids!

🛍️ Shop Local Marketplace

Shop local from dozens of vendors offering hot food, baked goods, clothing and accessories for the whole family, home goods, gifts, candles, festive coffee, mocktails, holiday treats, and so much more — all in one place, just in time for the holidays.

🏆 2026 Illinois Local Annual Awards (3:00 PM)

Stick around for the afternoon! At 3:00 PM, we will be honoring excellence in our community by presenting awards to four outstanding members—one in each of our four categories. These beautiful awards were custom-designed and created by Ceramics Made by Rosie, and the presentation is proudly brought to you by Bailey Family Insurance. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony!

Illinois Local is proud to serve as an official American Express Neighborhood Champion for Small Business Saturday — helping spotlight and support the small businesses that make our community thrive. This event is supported in part by the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Central Illinois.

This event draws thousands of visitors from across central Illinois every year, so come early and bring the whole family!

📋 Vendor Information

Interested in being a vendor?

• Non-member booths: $200

• Member booths: $75

Register now at illinoislocal.org

Questions? Email us at hello@illinoislocal.org

⚠️ A note on scammers: Illinois Local will never contact you through Facebook Messenger, text, or a third-party link to collect vendor payment or "hold your spot." The only place to register and pay for a booth is illinoislocal.org. If anyone reaches out asking you to pay outside our official site, please don't respond — report the message to us at hello@illinoislocal.org and block the account.