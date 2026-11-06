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Holiday Arts and Craft Fair - Nov. 13 - 14

Holiday Arts and Craft Fair - Nov. 13 - 14

Find unique gifts, beautiful art and amazing crafts by local artisans. Visual art, woodwork, fabric art, jewelry and beadwork, books and more! Includes a bake sale and live music by local artists throughout the day. Free event.

Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation
217-585-9550
artfair@aluuc.org
www.aluuc.org/ArtFair
Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation
745 Woodside Rd.
Springfield , Illinois 62711
217-585-9550
office@aluuc.org
http://www.aluuc.org