Holiday Arts and Craft Fair - Nov. 13 - 14
Holiday Arts and Craft Fair - Nov. 13 - 14
Find unique gifts, beautiful art and amazing crafts by local artisans. Visual art, woodwork, fabric art, jewelry and beadwork, books and more! Includes a bake sale and live music by local artists throughout the day. Free event.
Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation
217-585-9550
artfair@aluuc.org
Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation
745 Woodside Rd.Springfield , Illinois 62711
217-585-9550
office@aluuc.org