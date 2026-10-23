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Click here to register to attend the This I Believe - Meet the Authors event Nov. 4, 6 PM at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. Free and open to the public.

Halloween on the Levee Trail - 6th Annual Event - Oct. 24

Halloween on the Levee Trail - 6th Annual Event - Oct. 24

Halloween on the Levee Trail - 6th Annual
Saturday October 24th, 2-4pm
Enjoy a fall, nature-themed scavenger hunt on the trail and other kids’ activities to celebrate the natural spookiness of the floodplain forest.
Bigfoot sightings have been common at this event in the past, will he return this year?!

This is an open-house style event; arrive at your convenience and complete any or all of the activities!
This event is on the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail, located on LCF's Sangamon River Corridor Reserve. The parking lot is just south of the golf course in Monticello, IL.

Activities include:
-Pumpkin painting
-Nature scavenger hunt
-Bigfoot sightings?
-Cider and fall treats
-Experts sharing info about forests and more!
-Hiking (hike the entire trail or do a short out and back, you pick the distance)

Outdoor appropriate footwear encouraged. Costumes optional!

Event will be weather dependent. Check our Facebook Event Page for updates in the event of inclement weather.

***Event URL:
https://www.facebook.com/events/958671666822323?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

https://www.landconservationfoundation.org/events

Sangamon River Bluff Trail Parking Lot
free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Land Conservation Foundation
217-303-3340
ericmollahan@landconservationfoundation.org
https://www.landconservationfoundation.org
Sangamon River Bluff Trail Parking Lot
802 Allerton Road
Monticello, Illinois 61856
217-303-3340
ericmollahan@landconservationfoundation.org
https://www.landconservationfoundation.org/events-1/ribbon-cutting-for-sangamon-river-bluff-trail