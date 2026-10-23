Halloween on the Levee Trail - 6th Annual Event - Oct. 24

Halloween on the Levee Trail - 6th Annual

Saturday October 24th, 2-4pm

Enjoy a fall, nature-themed scavenger hunt on the trail and other kids’ activities to celebrate the natural spookiness of the floodplain forest.

Bigfoot sightings have been common at this event in the past, will he return this year?!

This is an open-house style event; arrive at your convenience and complete any or all of the activities!

This event is on the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail, located on LCF's Sangamon River Corridor Reserve. The parking lot is just south of the golf course in Monticello, IL.

Activities include:

-Pumpkin painting

-Nature scavenger hunt

-Bigfoot sightings?

-Cider and fall treats

-Experts sharing info about forests and more!

-Hiking (hike the entire trail or do a short out and back, you pick the distance)

Outdoor appropriate footwear encouraged. Costumes optional!

Event will be weather dependent. Check our Facebook Event Page for updates in the event of inclement weather.

***Event URL:

https://www.facebook.com/events/958671666822323?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

https://www.landconservationfoundation.org/events