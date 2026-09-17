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Free Produce - Sept 26

Free Produce - Sept 26

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is sharing free produce and other basic needs supplies with the community. Bring reusable bags or feel free to use bags provided. No documentation required. All are welcome in the spirit of solidarity, not charity.

First Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
First Presbyterian Church
321 S 7th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
217-528-4311
mail@LincolnsChurch.org
https://www.lincolnschurch.org/