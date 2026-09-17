Free Produce - Sept 26
Free Produce - Sept 26
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is sharing free produce and other basic needs supplies with the community. Bring reusable bags or feel free to use bags provided. No documentation required. All are welcome in the spirit of solidarity, not charity.
First Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
First Presbyterian Church
321 S 7th StSpringfield, Illinois 62701
217-528-4311
mail@LincolnsChurch.org