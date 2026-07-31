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Free Produce & Meal - Aug 8

Free Produce & Meal - Aug 8

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is sharing a free meal and fresh produce with anyone who wants it, rich or poor, stoned or sober. Bring reusable bags and containers or use ones on site. No documentation required.

First Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
linktr.ee/foodnotbombs.spi
First Presbyterian Church
321 S 7th St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
217-528-4311
mail@LincolnsChurch.org
https://www.lincolnschurch.org/