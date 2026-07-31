Free Produce & Meal - Aug 8
Free Produce & Meal - Aug 8
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL is sharing a free meal and fresh produce with anyone who wants it, rich or poor, stoned or sober. Bring reusable bags and containers or use ones on site. No documentation required.
First Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Food Not Bombs Springfield, IL
foodnotbombs.spi@proton.me
First Presbyterian Church
321 S 7th StSpringfield, Illinois 62701
217-528-4311
mail@LincolnsChurch.org