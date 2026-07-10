Fossils in and Out! - July 24

Fossils In and Out covers the formation and preservation of fossils: traces of ancient life. We focus primarily on mold-and-cast fossils: fossils where the original structure is completely dissolved after burial, leaving a void of material where the object was called a Mold. Over time, groundwater can deposit mineral grains and fill in the fossil mold, creating a Cast of the organism. Museums copy this model to create lifelike replicas of fossils for display in museums, and so will we! Materials will be provided for an activity in which visitors will make their own mold of a fossil to stamp and take home!