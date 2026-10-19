Family Reading Night: Book Bingo! - Nov. 19

Connect with friends at the Lincoln Library.

Celebrate Family Reading Night with Book Bingo! Play Bingo and win a brand new book to KEEP! We will have books for kids of all ages, from 0-18. Come join us for a fun event and then read your new book together!

Sponsored by the Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian and the Illinois State Library's Illinois Center for the Book, Family Reading Night is an annual statewide event held the third Thursday in November to encourage families to spend quality time reading together.