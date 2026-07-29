Family Fun Day - Sept. 13

Food trucks 🎈 Free kids activities 🍦 Fun!

Join us for an afternoon of fun, food and community!

Enjoy food trucks, free kids activities and plenty of opportunities to connect with neighbors and friends.

Whether you're new to the area, looking for a church home or simply searching for a fun family outing, we'd love to welcome you. Come enjoy the joy of community and discover all that's happening at Peace Lutheran Church.

Free admission. Donations welcome.