Exploring Your Family Tree - Nov. 17

Sharpen your computer skills for free in the Nancy Huntley Computer Classroom.

This free course is an introduction to the online genealogy resources offered and compiled by the library. In order to get the most out of this course, you must have computer experience.

We cover: Ancestry Library Edition, Heritage Hub, HeritageQuest, and the State Journal-Register digitized newspaper database, Illinois Times, Fold3, Newspapers.com, and FamilySearch!

Classes are held in the computer classroom on the second floor of the library. If you unable to locate it, please stop at the Information Services desk on the second floor.

Registration and Cancellation Policy:

Preregistration is required. If fewer than 3 people are signed up for a class, Lincoln Library reserves the right to cancel the class 24 hours in advance.

Call 753-4900, ext 5634 or sign up online @ https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/event/exploring-your-family-tree-38104