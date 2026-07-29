Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery - Oct. 4

Take a look back into the history and heritage of Sangamon County. History comes alive with actors dressed in period costumes telling the personal stories of seven individuals who are representative of everyday life in the 1800s and 1900s. Maps will be provided for the 1/2 mile walking tour. Allow two hours for the tour. The last tour starts at 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Sangamon County Historical Society in cooperation with Oak Ridge Cemetery. Sponsored by the Sangamon County Historical Society in cooperation with Oak Ridge Cemetery.