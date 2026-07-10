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Daylily Society Sale - Aug 1

Daylily flower

Daylily Society Sale - Aug 1

The Central Illinois Daylily Society returns to the Washington Park Botanical Garden for its annual Daylily Plant Sale!

Gorgeous daylilies will be on sale and society members will be on hand to answer all your daylily questions. Come on out to the Garden and get great deals on fabulous plants to add to your gardens!

Takes place Saturday, August 1st, from 12 to 3pm.

Washington Park Botanical Garden
Free
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Washington Park Botanical Garden
1740 Fayette Ave
Palmyra, Illinois 62674
217 529-8014
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