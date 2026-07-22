Create a Native Garden from Scratch - Aug. 1
Create a Native Garden from Scratch - Aug. 1
For a third time and again with popular demand, “Create a Native Garden from Scratch” returns with its first workshop on Saturday, August 1 st from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at the Ostermeier Demonstration Garden in the LMG’s Prairie Center.
Local Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists invite the community to an educational experience focused on developing vibrant, pollinator-friendly native plant gardens.
They are eager to share their ongoing knowledge about every step of creating and sustaining a native plant garden.
No registration is required for this event
Lincoln Memorial Garden
Free
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Lincoln Memorial Garden
2301 East Lake Shore DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62712-8908
2175291111
joel@lincolnmemorialgarden.org