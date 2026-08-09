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Citizens Club Policy Forum: It’s Not Magic — It’s Economic Development - Aug. 28

HCFTA

Citizens Club Policy Forum: It’s Not Magic — It’s Economic Development - Aug. 28

The Real Story Behind Site Selection, Growth, and Economic Development.

Why do some communities attract new businesses while others don't? Is it tax incentives? Politics? Luck? Or is there something more?

Join Ryan McCrady, President, and Abby Powell, Director of Economic Development, from the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance for an engaging, behind-the-scenes look at how Springfield and Sangamon County compete for jobs, investment, and long-term economic growth. Discover what companies and site selection consultants actually look for when choosing a location, why one site may be selected over another, and how factors like infrastructure, workforce, transportation, utilities, available land, and quality of life all play a role in the decision-making process.
 
The presentation will also explore how Springfield and Sangamon County market themselves to prospective employers, the critical role of supporting existing businesses in our economic success, highlighting how business retention and expansion efforts are just as important as recruiting new ones, and how partnerships between the public and private sectors help position our community for future success.

Hoogland Center for the Arts - Club Room
08:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Citizens Club of Springfield
citizensclubofspringfield@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/citizensclubspringfield
Hoogland Center for the Arts - Club Room
520 S 6th St
Springfield, Illinois 62703
217-523-2787
info@hcfta.org
https://www.hcfta.org/