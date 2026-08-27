Citizen City Learning Series: Good Neighbor - Sept. 19

Citizen City Learning Series: Good Neighbor

Join us for an interactive event centered around what it means to be a good neighbor. Participants will explore simple ways we all contribute to a positive community. We’ll engage in team-based activities that highlight making thoughtful choices about where we live and how we connect with others. This will be a hands-on, fun event for children interested in building connections and strengthening our community spirit.

Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 10:00-11:30 a.m. or 1:00-2:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Library Classroom. This is a free event, but advance registration is required.

Attend 5 of the 6 Programs to Earn:

A Citizen City Founding Citizen Certificate

An invitation for you and your family to an exclusive Founding Citizens Preview Celebration, where you'll be among the first to experience the new Citizen City exhibit before it opens to the public.

At your first program, you'll receive your Citizen City Stamp Card. Bring it to each session to collect a stamp as you build your citizenship skills and work toward becoming one of Citizen City's very first Founding Citizens.