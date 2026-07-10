Car Show Spectacular and Super Cruise - July 31

The 13th Annual Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show is set for Saturday, August 1st (Cruise fun Friday, July 31st). The show is at CHERRY HILLS CHURCH at 2125 Woodside Rd.

Don't miss all the classic cars, truck and motorcycles at the Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show! Joining this year's show will be Candy Clark who starred in American Graffiti and Larry Wilcox & Robert Pine stars of CHiPs