Book Chat: Presidential Road Trips - June 23

As part of our on-going celebration of America 250, you’re invited to join nationally syndicated travel journalist and broadcaster Bill Clevlen on Tuesday evening, June 23, at the ALPLM as he shares highlights from his latest book - Presidential Road Trips.

You'll hear great stories and get a behind the scenes look at some of the homes where America's presidents once lived. You'll enjoy a fun journey that includes everything from George Washington's birthplace to the train depot where Jimmy Carter launched his 1978 campaign. Along the way, you'll see things like James Madison's home library, George W. Bush's childhood bedroom, the leather chair where Ulysess S. Grant spent the last few weeks of his life, and learn where to tour not one - but two retired Air Force One planes. This engaging presentation will leave you inspired to hit the road and visit all of America's historic presidential sites!

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Union Theater. This program is free to attend, but advance registration is required. You’ll also be able to meet the author after the program and purchase a copy of the book – and he’ll be glad to sign it!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Bill Clevlen is a travel writer and author based in St. Louis. He launched "Bill On The Road" in 2013 to share positive road trip stories and travel tips on radio, TV, and social media. He's the author of 7 travel themed books including 100 Things To Do in America Before You Die and The Ultimate American Music Bucket List.