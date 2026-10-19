Ask a Library Techie - Nov. 19

Sharpen your computer skills for free in the Nancy Huntley Computer Classroom.

Drop on in for "Ask a Library Techie," Lincoln Library's one-on-one tech help session! Bring your own device (like a smartphone, e-reader, tablet, or laptop), or borrow one of the computers in our computer classroom. Two of our tech-savvy staff members will be on hand to answer tech questions or help you one-on-one with any kind of computer or device. This is not a structured class, it is a one-on-one help session.

Registration isn't required, but if you register and let us know what your question will be regarding, we can make sure we're prepared to help answer it!

Register Today: https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/event/ask-library-techie-32321