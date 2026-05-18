Artist in the Park - May 29 through July 31
Artist in the Park - May 29 through July 31
Every summer, the Springfield Area Arts Council presents Artist in the Park, a free, outdoor performance series in downtown Springfield. For 10 weeks, enjoy live music, dance, poetry, and more alongside local food trucks serving lunch for Food Truck Fridays. This family-friendly, accessible, and sensory-friendly event is presented in partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
Union Square Park
Every week through Jul 31, 2026.
Friday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Springfield Area Arts Council
217-753-3519
director@springfieldartsco.org
Union Square Park
500 E Madison StSpringfield, Illinois 62701
2175588844
alplm.guestentry@illinois.gov