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Join the NPR Illinois team!

Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Artist in the Park - May 29 through July 31

Artist in the Park - May 29 through July 31

Every summer, the Springfield Area Arts Council presents Artist in the Park, a free, outdoor performance series in downtown Springfield. For 10 weeks, enjoy live music, dance, poetry, and more alongside local food trucks serving lunch for Food Truck Fridays. This family-friendly, accessible, and sensory-friendly event is presented in partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Union Square Park
Every week through Jul 31, 2026.
Friday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Springfield Area Arts Council
217-753-3519
director@springfieldartsco.org
https://springfieldartsco.org/
Union Square Park
500 E Madison St
Springfield, Illinois 62701
2175588844
alplm.guestentry@illinois.gov
https://presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events/