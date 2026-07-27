Annual Vet Med Open House - Oct. 4

On Oct. 4th, the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine will host its annual Open House, starting at 10 a.m. The state's only veterinary college, invites the public to learn about animals, science, and veterinary careers. This year's theme is Camp Vet Med, and current veterinary students will staff more than 40 educational booths and demonstrations. Join us for all-ages fun as you explore at your own pace. Free parking. No registration or entrance fee.