Amigo the Devil - Sept. 26

Join us for Amigo the Devil playing at The Castle Theatre.

About Amigo the Devil:

In the vast realm of modern folk and alternative rock, Amigo The Devil is an artist who channels a voice of unsettling beauty and raw truth. Splicing alarming honesty with personal realizations, his narratives carry weight, wisdom and wit. With a brilliant mind, full soul and a penchant for the obscure, Amigo the Devil’s songwriting harkens back to a more brutal state of songwriting, influenced by the honesty of Leonard Cohen, the creativity of Tom Waits and the ruthlessness of Chavela Vargas. Rather than imitate, he identifies with their authentic disregard of consequences when it comes to songwriting and releasing music. Amigo the Devil is not polished or clean – he’s all heart, with reckless abandon, choosing to embrace one’s flaws instead of trying to change them.

The son of a Greek father and Spanish mother, Amigo the Devil – otherwise known as Danny Kiranos – is a first-generation American from South Florida. He came of age in downtown Miami during the mid-1980s and spent significant portions of his earlier career embracing an almost nomadic lifestyle, absorbing tales from the underworld and penning songs about other wandering or lost souls. These stories found their way into his lyrics and gained a steady fellowship of fans along the way. His first full-length album, Volume 1, gave birth to ballads including “Hell and You,” “I Hope Your Husband Dies” and “One Kind of People,” followed by 2018’s Everything is Fine, which brought forth songs like “Hungover in Jonestown” and “C***ine and Abel.”

This evolution came fully into focus with Born Against (2021), released under his independent label Liars Club Records, which garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Consequence, No Depression and American Songwriter, which described Amigo the Devil as “an artist who gives full reign to intrigue and intellect in equal measure.” The next chapter continued with the February 2024 release of Yours Until the War is Over, a songwriter’s record that proves this whole Amigo the Devil thing isn’t some true crime niche. Similar to Waits and Cohen, Amigo the Devil embodies the truest form of an artist, letting the music speak for itself while reminding listeners of the power of storytelling and music’s role in narrating human emotion.

About Liam St. John:

Liam’s debut full-length project, “stripped back” (June 2022) reached #1 in Top Blues Albums globally on Apple Music, followed up by a successful nationwide tour that wrapped with a sold out show in Music City, USA.

At the crossroads of the blues and rock & roll, Liam St. John commands his truest form by combining lyrics that embody the blues with their piercing and painful truth, and delivering a captivating performance with vibrancy true to the spirit of rock and roll. Liam floods the room with an electrifying energy, washing over every stage he graces.

St. John made his mark in Nashville after inking with King Pen Music by way of Warner Chappell at the end of 2022. This is the blues-crooner’s first publishing deal. “I was knocked out by Liam‘s voice when I first heard it. He is such a creative and unique artist with a vision like no other. His music brings a fresh new look on blues and rock in this world”

Liam credits his foundation for singing to the legends he grew up listening to. From Ray Charles to Etta James, Sam Cooke, Louis Armstrong, and Tracy Chapman, the raw, gritty, blues-infused soul always surfaces in Liam’s songs and performances.

Liam is managed by Aidan Crowley with Legacy Content. //