America 250 Movie Series: All the President's Men - Oct. 16

Lights! Camera! Action! American cinema has been chronicling the American Story since the early days of silent, black and white films. As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites you to a series of movies that tell the stories of key events and the people who have shaped our nation.

The America 250 Movies Series continues with All the President’s Men. Academy Award winners Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman star in this true story as Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, whose investigation of a seemingly minor hotel room break-in uncovers the greatest political scandal in United States history and leads to the downfall of President Richard Nixon.

Join us for All the President’s Men on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Union Theater. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. This screening is free but advance registration is required.

This movie is rated PG-13, though contemporary reviews often note it pushes boundaries for that classification by modern standards.