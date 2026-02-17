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All of U.S. 250 in Resistance - June 27

All of U.S. 250 in Resistance - June 27

Come join us as we come together on this National Day of Action - Marches, Rallies, and Protests!

All of U.S. 250 in Resistance for Justice, Equality and Liberation for all.

🗓 June 27, 2026

State Capitol Building
📍Lincoln Statue @ 401 S. 2nd St
12:00 PM Gather/Walk The Tables
12:30 - 1:30 PM Rally / Protest

Why: Create an affirmative, positive counternarrative by inviting communities of all stripes to come together in support of a country that would live up to its ideals, reckons with our whole history, and embraces the mosaic of all who call it home.

Learn our history: https://syracuseculturalworkers.com/

Support Springfield Call for Mutual Aid: Intricate Minds
619 North Grand Ave East, Springfield IL 62702

New, unused, unexpired items to donate at RALLY:
Individually wrapped snack
bars, instant oatmeal, cereals, condiments, creamers, Sugar-Free Powdered Drink Mix, Water Bottles, Gatorade, Paper plates, cups, ind. wrapped disp. silverware, Mens and Womens underwear & socks, Hygiene products

Learn about actions we can take from our speakers.
Join an organization there.
Sign the petitions.
Donate time, food, $ to Intricate Minds : Cultural / Harm Reduction Center

Illinois State Capitol Building
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Land of Lincoln Democratic Socialists of America
7739530669
landoflincolndsa@proton.me
https://www.facebook.com/share/1H4ba5QhXX/

Artist Group Info

Maribel Cruz Hine
mrblcruz@gmail.com
Illinois State Capitol Building
401 S. 2nd St.
Springfield, Illinois 62756