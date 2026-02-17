All of U.S. 250 in Resistance - June 27
All of U.S. 250 in Resistance - June 27
Come join us as we come together on this National Day of Action - Marches, Rallies, and Protests!
All of U.S. 250 in Resistance for Justice, Equality and Liberation for all.
🗓 June 27, 2026
State Capitol Building
📍Lincoln Statue @ 401 S. 2nd St
12:00 PM Gather/Walk The Tables
12:30 - 1:30 PM Rally / Protest
Why: Create an affirmative, positive counternarrative by inviting communities of all stripes to come together in support of a country that would live up to its ideals, reckons with our whole history, and embraces the mosaic of all who call it home.
Learn our history: https://syracuseculturalworkers.com/
Support Springfield Call for Mutual Aid: Intricate Minds
619 North Grand Ave East, Springfield IL 62702
New, unused, unexpired items to donate at RALLY:
Individually wrapped snack
bars, instant oatmeal, cereals, condiments, creamers, Sugar-Free Powdered Drink Mix, Water Bottles, Gatorade, Paper plates, cups, ind. wrapped disp. silverware, Mens and Womens underwear & socks, Hygiene products
Learn about actions we can take from our speakers.
Join an organization there.
Sign the petitions.
Donate time, food, $ to Intricate Minds : Cultural / Harm Reduction Center