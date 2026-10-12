Abe's Haunted Hollow - Oct. 24
Abe's Haunted Hollow - Oct. 24
It's about to get spooky at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum!
Ghosts and goblins will prowl the halls when the museum transforms into Abe's Haunted Hollow from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.
Guests can play games and win prizes, take eerie photos with our special selfie station, walk through a giant pumpkin, dance to the music of DJ Dino-mite, and even join a séance with Mrs. Lincoln!
Abe's Haunted Hollow is free to attend. Advance registration is not required.
Come in your favorite costume for all the fun in the museum and grab a spot afterwards for downtown Springfield's Halloween parade, which passes by the ALPLM.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)
217-558-8844
Susan.R.Dunne@illinois.gov
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)
212 N 6th StSpringfield, Illinois 62701
2175588844
Susan.R.Dunne@illinois.gov