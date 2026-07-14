"A Chip Off the Old Block" -- Robert Lincoln as a Public Servant and Patriot - July 21

Robert T. Lincoln, the only son of Abraham Lincoln to live to adulthood, is considered one of the most successful presidential children in US history. He was a lawyer, a public servant, a captain of industry, and the keeper of his father's legacy.

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence -- and the 100th anniversary of his passing – you’re invited to join us on Tuesday evening, July 21, in the ALPLM Union Theater, as Jason Emerson will discuss the public life of this most private man, including the management of his father's historical reputation. From battling political corruption as the Town Supervisor of South Chicago (of which he was always most proud), to Secretary of War, to Minister to Great Britain, Robert Lincoln exampled and espoused all his father's ideals about American democracy -- so much so that Robert narrowly escaped becoming president himself multiple times throughout the late nineteenth century. His public story, and the way in which he preserved his father's memory for posterity, is a quintessential tale of the American spirit.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This is a free program to attend but advanced registration is required.

You'll also have the opportunity that evening to view rarely seen Robert Lincoln artifacts from the ALPLM collection.

A meet and greet with Jason Emerson will follow the discussion, and you’ll have an opportunity to purchase his book, Giant in the Shadows: The Life of Robert T. Lincoln and have it signed. You may also purchase a book in advance of the program when you register online, and it will be held for you.