"3 Hot Days in August: Annual City-Wide Observance of the 1908 Race Riot" - Aug. 13 - 15
"3 Hot Days in August: Annual City-Wide Observance of the 1908 Race Riot" - Aug. 13 - 15
Join the city of Springfield for the second annual "3 Hot Days in August: Annual City-Wide Observance of the 1908 Race Riot".
This three-day community observance will take place August 13–15, 2026 as we come together to remember, reflect, and honor this important history.
Stay tuned for forthcoming event details and ways to participate.
Various Locations
Free
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.
Various Locations