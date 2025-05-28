© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do you think of the proposed elimination of federal public media funding? ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast explores Lincoln’s final hours

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:56 PM CDT
The President's Box at Ford's Theatre where Lincoln was assassinated.
Courtesy of the White House Historical Association
The President's Box at Ford's Theatre where Lincoln was assassinated.

Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast and the president of the White House Historical Association. To mark the 160th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, McLaurin spoke to Community Voices about the recent episode of his podcast, which takes listeners inside Ford’s Theatre, where Lincoln was shot, and the Petersen House, where the president spent his final hours. McLaurin reflected on the emotional weight of standing where history unfolded and the surprising details of that fateful night.

For more information on The White House 1600 Sessions podcast visit: https://www.whitehousehistory.org/the-white-house-1600-sessions
Tags
Arts & Life historic site
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories