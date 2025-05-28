The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast explores Lincoln’s final hours

Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast and the president of the White House Historical Association. To mark the 160th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, McLaurin spoke to Community Voices about the recent episode of his podcast, which takes listeners inside Ford’s Theatre, where Lincoln was shot, and the Petersen House, where the president spent his final hours. McLaurin reflected on the emotional weight of standing where history unfolded and the surprising details of that fateful night.

For more information on The White House 1600 Sessions podcast visit: https://www.whitehousehistory.org/the-white-house-1600-sessions