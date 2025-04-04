Chad Pregracke to share how he’s cleaning up America's rivers at April 18 event

Chad Pregracke is the founder and president of Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cleaning up America's rivers. He is set to speak at an Earth Day celebration at the Hoogland Center for the Arts on April 18. He spoke to Community Voices about growing up on the Mississippi River and how he became a leader in environmental cleanup. He also explained how he and his team have mobilized volunteers to remove more than 14 million pounds of garbage from 25 rivers across the U.S.

The free April 18 event at the Hoogland Center for the Arts will feature a social hour from 5:30 - 7 p.m. with appetizers, cash bar and art exhibit by Sangamon Watercolor Society, and a presentation by Chad Pregracke from 7 - 8:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A and book signing.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1GLjDGSDhZ/