© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for limited slots to see Bea and Vanessa host Community Voices live in Decatur. CV in the MC is April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Secure your space now, click here to register.

Chad Pregracke to share how he’s cleaning up America's rivers at April 18 event

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 4, 2025 at 1:49 PM CDT
Flyer for Earth Day celebration at the Hoogland Center for the Arts on April 18.
Courtesy of the Friends of the Sangamon Valley
Chad Pregracke will speak at 7 p.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

Chad Pregracke is the founder and president of Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cleaning up America's rivers. He is set to speak at an Earth Day celebration at the Hoogland Center for the Arts on April 18. He spoke to Community Voices about growing up on the Mississippi River and how he became a leader in environmental cleanup. He also explained how he and his team have mobilized volunteers to remove more than 14 million pounds of garbage from 25 rivers across the U.S.

The free April 18 event at the Hoogland Center for the Arts will feature a social hour from 5:30 - 7 p.m. with appetizers, cash bar and art exhibit by Sangamon Watercolor Society, and a presentation by Chad Pregracke from 7 - 8:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A and book signing.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1GLjDGSDhZ/
Tags
Arts & Life environmental cleanup
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories