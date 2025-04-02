Test your imagination and physicality as fantasy meets reality with LARPing

Live Action Role Playing (LARPing) is a type of role-playing game where participants physically embody their characters. Unlike tabletop role-playing games, players act out their characters' actions and interact with each other while pursuing goals in a fictional setting, which is represented by real-world environments. Activities often include costumes, props, and sometimes even combat systems to enhance the experience. Travis Nelson plays Amtgard, an international live-action roleplay that focuses on the Sword & Sorcery, Medieval, and Ancient genres. He belongs to the Phoenix Tears chapter, which meets on Sundays in Lincoln Park in Springfield, Illinois. He spoke to Community Voices about what LARPing involves, the different genres, and the various ways to get involved in the LARP community. More information about LARPing can be found here.