© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for limited slots to see Bea and Vanessa host Community Voices live in Decatur. CV in the MC is April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Secure your space now, click here to register.

Test your imagination and physicality as fantasy meets reality with LARPing

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 2, 2025 at 9:59 AM CDT
A group takes part in Live Action Role Playing (LARPing).
Travis Nelson
A group takes part in Live Action Role Playing (LARPing).

Live Action Role Playing (LARPing) is a type of role-playing game where participants physically embody their characters. Unlike tabletop role-playing games, players act out their characters' actions and interact with each other while pursuing goals in a fictional setting, which is represented by real-world environments. Activities often include costumes, props, and sometimes even combat systems to enhance the experience. Travis Nelson plays Amtgard, an international live-action roleplay that focuses on the Sword & Sorcery, Medieval, and Ancient genres. He belongs to the Phoenix Tears chapter, which meets on Sundays in Lincoln Park in Springfield, Illinois. He spoke to Community Voices about what LARPing involves, the different genres, and the various ways to get involved in the LARP community. More information about LARPing can be found here.
Tags
Arts & Life LARP
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner