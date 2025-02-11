Illinois History Day turns students into young historians

Illinois History Day (an affiliate of National History Day) is a project-based learning program for 6th-12th grade students. The program enhances learning history through research, analysis, and discovery. Students are asked to pick a topic of their choosing related to the National History Day theme and use the research skills they learn in their classrooms to develop a project. Projects consist of papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries, or websites. This year's theme is rights and responsibilities. Illinois hosts 4 regional contests and then a state contest where students present their projects and topics. Laura Mitchelle Illinois History Day Coordinator at the Illinois State Museum spoke to Community Voices about the origins of Illinois History Day, how teachers can prep their students, and the need for volunteer judges for the state contest. The Illinois State History Day contest is May 1, 2025 in Springfield. For more information about Illinois History Day and volunteering click here.