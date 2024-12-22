Edginton named Illinois State Museum Director

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced Jenn Edginton will serve as director of the Illinois State Museum, a division of IDNR.

Edginton has been the interim director of the Illinois State Museum since February 2023. She joined the museum in January 2021 as director of interpretation. Prior to that, she worked at the Museum of Science and Industry, the Field Museum, Naper Settlement, and the Kenosha Public Museum.

Edginton currently serves on the Leadership Nominating Committee for the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) and on the Illinois America 250 Commission. She previously served as the chair of the education and interpretation subcommittee for AASLH in 2022 and 2023 and as an advisor on the AASLH 250 Field Guide. She also co-authored a chapter in the book “Interpreting the Civil War at Museums and Historic Sites.”

Edginton has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a certificate in museum studies from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in education from the University of Kansas, and a Doctorate of Education in First Nations education from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

The Illinois State Museum is located at 502 S. Spring St. and is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is always free. Go online for more information.

