Illinois Symphony Orchestra season opens with ‘Festive Fanfare’

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO) begins its 2024-2025 season with “Festive Fanfare.” The concert, conducted by ISO music director Taichi Fukumura, will feature Walton's Spitfire Prelude and Fugue, Coleridge-Taylor's Violin Concerto with violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8.

The ISO performs in Springfield on Friday Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and in Normal on Saturday Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit: ilsymphony.org