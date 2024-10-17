© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Erin Burneson recognized as Illinois Jaycees Outstanding Young Person of Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 17, 2024 at 2:03 PM CDT
Erin Burneson holds a tray made from woven plastic.
Courtesy of Erin Burneson
Erin Burneson holds a tray made from woven plastic.

Erin Burneson is a recent recipient of the Illinois Jaycees Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards, and she was listed as an Outstanding Young American by Junior Chamber International USA. Originally from Williamsville, she now lives in India and works in the field of sustainable development. She founded studio Rachanā, which works with others “to catalyze creativity for social and environmental impact and to collaboratively solve complex humanitarian problems.” She spoke to Community Voices about her interest in Indian culture, her experience working with rural Indian women to upcycle waste and what she learned while helping refugees learn English.
Arts & Life sustainability
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
