‘Journey to Freedom: Illinois’ Underground Railroad’ makes its way to Lincoln Library

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM CDT
Drawn image of slaves running to freedom with the logo "Journey to Freedom Illinois' Underground Railroad"
Looking for Lincoln
The exhibit is currently on display at the Lincoln Public Library until Nov. 30.

“Journey to Freedom: Illinois’ Underground Railroad” is a new traveling exhibit, which highlights the people and challenges of the Underground Railroad. Sarah Watson, executive director of Looking for Lincoln and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, and Program Manager of Looking for Lincoln Heather Feezor spoke to Community Voices about the exhibit and how it shares stories often unheard about the underground railroad.

The exhibit is on view and open to the public at the Lincoln Library: Springfield’s Public Library through November 30, 2024.

To learn more visit: https://www.lookingforlincoln.org/
