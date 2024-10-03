‘Journey to Freedom: Illinois’ Underground Railroad’ makes its way to Lincoln Library

“Journey to Freedom: Illinois’ Underground Railroad” is a new traveling exhibit, which highlights the people and challenges of the Underground Railroad. Sarah Watson, executive director of Looking for Lincoln and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, and Program Manager of Looking for Lincoln Heather Feezor spoke to Community Voices about the exhibit and how it shares stories often unheard about the underground railroad.

The exhibit is on view and open to the public at the Lincoln Library: Springfield’s Public Library through November 30, 2024.

To learn more visit: https://www.lookingforlincoln.org/