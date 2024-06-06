© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Esports arena brings teamwork, competition and skill to UIS

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM CDT
Esports at UIS
1 of 2  — 20231114_sort_0166_f (1).jpg
Esports at UIS
UIS
Student participates in esports at UIS.
2 of 2  — 20231115_sort_0259_f (1).jpg
Student participates in esports at UIS.
UIS

Esports is a form of organized competition using multiplayer video games. This form of competition has been very popular among high school and college students. The University of Illinois Springfield unveiled their new Esports arena in September 2023. The arena is located in Founders Residence Hall. Jay Swenson UIS Assistant Director of Campus Recreation and Zach Logsdon UIS Information Technology Services IT Technical Associate spoke to Community Voices about the journey to bring the esports arena to campus, Zach's process of building the gaming computers, and about the UIS Esports team. They also discuss misconceptions of esports. Click here for more information about esports at UIS.
Tags
Arts & Life University of Illinois Springfield
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories