New Esports arena brings teamwork, competition and skill to UIS

Esports is a form of organized competition using multiplayer video games. This form of competition has been very popular among high school and college students. The University of Illinois Springfield unveiled their new Esports arena in September 2023. The arena is located in Founders Residence Hall. Jay Swenson UIS Assistant Director of Campus Recreation and Zach Logsdon UIS Information Technology Services IT Technical Associate spoke to Community Voices about the journey to bring the esports arena to campus, Zach's process of building the gaming computers, and about the UIS Esports team. They also discuss misconceptions of esports. Click here for more information about esports at UIS.