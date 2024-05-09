2024 Levitt AMP Springfield lineup announced

Christi Walden, coordinating chair, Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series, joined NPR Illinois to share the announcement of the 2024 headliner lineup.

Free, family-friendly concerts in Downtown Springfield every Thursday night near the Governor's Mansion. The Levitt AMP series goal is to experience the power of music bringing communities together.

Thursdays

6 p.m. Local opening acts (to be announced)

8 p.m. Headliners

May 30 - Paul Beaubrun (Roots & Blues)

June 06 - Empire Strikes Brass (Brass)

June 13 - Curley Taylor and the Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)

June 20 - Armchair Boogie (Bluegrass)

June 27 - Kyshona (Soul, Folk, R&B)

July 04 - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown (Rock)

July 11 - OKAN (Afro Cuban Jazz)

July 18 - The People Brothers Band (Rhythm & Soul)

July 25 - The Cactus Blossoms (Alt Country)

Aug. 01 - Radio Free Hounduras (Latin )

The shows are at the Y-block near the Governor's Mansion between 4th and 5th streets and Capitol Avenue.

The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which partners with changemakers and nonprofits across the country to activate underused outdoor spaces, creating welcoming and inclusive destinations where the power of free, live music brings people together, fosters belonging, and invigorates community life.