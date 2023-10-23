Springfield, other communities set trick-or-treat hours

The City of Springfield official trick-or-treating hours for Halloween will take place from 4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

To ensure a safe trick-or-treating experience for everyone, the City of Springfield recommends following these guidelines:

-Please accompany children and ensure they are visible with reflective clothing or costumes.

-Stay on well-lit sidewalks and always look both ways before crossing the street.

-Be cautious when crossing driveways and intersections.

-Parents and guardians should thoroughly check candy before allowing children to eat it.

-Please turn on your porch lights during trick-or-treating hours to signify participation.

-Homes without their porch lights illuminated should not be visited.

The Springfield Police Department is gearing up to celebrate Halloween with our annual Halloween Safety Event on Monday, October 30 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

SPD and other City Departments will provide an evening of fun for the community. This free event will provide a variety of engaging activities; trick-or-treat stations with games, prizes and candy; Halloween safety tips will be provided and children will be able to climb and explore rescue and city vehicles.

On Saturday Oct. 28 :

Henson Robinson Zoo hosts Zoolie Ghoulie Friday from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday 11-6. Safe trick-or-treating inside the zoo. There is an entry fee.

Trick-or-treating at the Governor's Mansion will take place for children Pre-K through 5th grade. Time is from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Those 12 and younger can trick-or-treat at the Lincoln Home from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. It begins at the visitor center with candy stops at historic homes, games and more. Non-perishable food items are being collected for the Grace Lutheran food pantry.

At 7:00 p.m., the Parent Place Halloween Parade will march along Jefferson, 5th, Monroe and 6th Streets. It's a lighted parade with floats and entries.

Other community trick-or-treating hours for next week:

Rochester: Tuesday Oct. 31 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Chatham: Tuesday 4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Auburn: Monday and Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Sherman: Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Decatur: Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Leland Grove: Tuesday 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Mechanicsburg: Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Pawnee: Monday, Tuesday 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Jerome: Tuesday 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Lincoln: Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

New Berlin: Saturday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Pleasant Plains: Tuesday 4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Virden: Monday, Tuesday 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Williamsville: Monday, Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Riverton: Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Southern View: Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Grandview: Tuesday 4:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Taylorville: Monday, Tuesday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.