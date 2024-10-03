© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Terror on the Square offers frightfully fun experience in Petersburg

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 3, 2024 at 9:30 AM CDT
An translucent ghost stands at the top of a staircase
Terror on the Square
Terror on the Square is known for its illusions which include the popular pepper's ghost.

Shawn McKinney is the owner of Terror on the Square in Petersburg which provides visitors a spooky experience throughout October. He spoke to Community Voices about his lifelong love of illusions and how he was inspired by the Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World to create his own haunt. He also shared the history of the funeral home that is now home to Terror on the Square and how the haunt changes from year to year.

For ticket information visit: https://terroronthesquare.com/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
