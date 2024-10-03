Terror on the Square offers frightfully fun experience in Petersburg

Shawn McKinney is the owner of Terror on the Square in Petersburg which provides visitors a spooky experience throughout October. He spoke to Community Voices about his lifelong love of illusions and how he was inspired by the Haunted Mansion in Walt Disney World to create his own haunt. He also shared the history of the funeral home that is now home to Terror on the Square and how the haunt changes from year to year.

For ticket information visit: https://terroronthesquare.com/