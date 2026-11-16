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Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russia

WBUR
Published November 16, 2026 at 11:08 AM CST

Moscow says it brought down more than 1,300 drones in a wide-scale air attack by Ukraine — one of the largest of the war so far.

Meanwhile, throttled drone speeds from Elon Musk’s Starshield have prevented Ukraine from adequately defending itself from bombs, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Retired Navy Adm. Mark Montgomery joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to Ukraine’s massive attack and its weakened air defense.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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