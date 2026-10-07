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Front Row Network

Front Row Classics looks at literary 'Romance' on film with Kristen Lopez

By Brandon Davis
Published October 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT

Front Row Classics welcomes back author Kristen Lopez to chat about her newest volume of "But Have You Read the Book?". Kristen recently penned "But Have You Read the Book? Romance Edition: 40 Love Stories That Inspired Our Favorite Films". The book chronicles forty great romantic literary works and how they adapted to the big screen. From the Golden Age through Modern Day, Brandon and Kristen celebrate how romance has defined the movie going experience.

But Have You Read the Book? Romance Edition: 40 Love Stories That Inspired Our Favorite Films is available from TCM and Running Press wherever books are sold.

Kristen Lopez is a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the Film Editor for TheWrap and the TV Editor for IndieWire. She is a two-time National Arts and Entertainment winner and was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award by the LA Press Club.

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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
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