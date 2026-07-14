Spain sparkles to shock France 2-0 and advance to the World Cup final

Spain is going back to the World Cup final, after defeating France 2-0 in a dominant semifinal performance.

It was a tough end for France, which had entered this tournament as a favorite, after winning the 2018 World Cup and losing to Argentina in the 2022 final. But France had no match for Spain, which has only allowed one goal this World Cup — and has not been beaten in two years (a 37-game streak: 28W - 9D - 0L).

In fact, neither team had trailed in this World Cup until a Spanish penalty kick in the 21st minute put them up 1-0. Spain got another goal in the 58th minute to seal the victory. and managed to stifle the stellar French attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise. Mbappé had entered the game as the tournament leader in the Golden Boot race (8 goals and 3 assists, just ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi with 8 goals and 2 assists).

Spain, the reigning European champion and 2010 World Cup winner, enters Sunday's final on a high note and will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Argentina and England.

France will have one more game to play, the third-place match against the losing team of the other semifinal on Saturday.

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