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Morning news brief

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:28 AM CDT

Parties offer different visions of the country at 250 celebrations, Netanyahu wants a meeting with Trump, and the U.S. takes on Belgium for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.
See stories by Michel Martin