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U.S. team faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup match

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 1, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with soccer commentator Sean Wheelock ahead of Wednesday night’s U.S. Men’s National Team match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A win gets the U.S. to the Round of 16. A loss means their tournament is over.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story referred to the U.S. World Cup soccer team as Team USA. Team USA is a trademark of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom