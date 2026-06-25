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Photos: See Venezuela destruction after earthquakes
Search and rescue crews are pulling survivors from the rubble after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela less than a minutes apart last night.
The earthquakes were Venezuela's largest in over a century.
The epicenter was west of Caracas, but the destruction stretched across one of the country's most densely populated regions.
Officials say at least 164 people are dead as rescue crews continue searching thorugh collapsed buildings. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency, urging people to remain alert for aftershocks.