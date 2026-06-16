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Israel's stance on Lebanon ceasefire complicates U.S.-Iran deal

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
A Martínez
Published June 16, 2026 at 5:41 AM CDT

The U.S.-Iran agreement hinges on Israel accepting a ceasefire in Lebanon, something it is reluctant to do.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.