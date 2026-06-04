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Lizzo's new album reclaims sexist insult in the name of empowerment

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT
The cover of Lizzo's new album. (Courtesy of Jason Renaud)
Courtesy of Jason Renaud
The cover of Lizzo's new album. (Courtesy of Jason Renaud)

Editor’s note: The name of Lizzo’s upcoming album title contains a profanity, which is written as it appears on her album below. The embedded video of her single also contains swear words. 

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Grammy-winning musician Lizzo‘s new album “BITCH” drops on Friday. She cites fellow musicians Missy Elliot and Meredith Brooks as influences on the new album.

She joins host Robin Young to talk about her music and about reclaiming and owning the word.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom