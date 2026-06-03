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Peabo Bryson, R&B singer behind some iconic Disney songs, has died at 75

NPR | By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Jeanette Woods
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:01 PM CDT

Peabo Bryson, the legendary singer behind Beauty and the Beast and 'A Whole New World,' has died at 75.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]