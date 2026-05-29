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Despite continued fighting, U.S. says deal to end Iran war is progressing

NPR | By Jane Arraf,
A Martínez
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:51 AM CDT

The ceasefire with Iran is under strain. In Lebanon and Gaza, the truce deals exist only on paper.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.